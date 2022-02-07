Open Sunday 2/6 (2-4pm).Spacious brick home in a well desired subdivision!This home was built for room.Pull into find a concrete driveway,a rocking chair front porch, &a large flat yard. Entering the home you are greeted with an oversized living room featuring a fireplace and hardwood floors. The kitchen is bright & open w/ updates such as backsplash & butcher block countertops,island to sit at, and large dining room. All bedrooms are on the main level including a master w/a full bathroom. Downstairs is where all the living happens.The recreational family room has a brick fireplace,a movie theatre setup,& so much space for future gatherings & items. The current sellers updated the other half by finishing off a studio that leads out to the garage,this room could easily be used as a 4th bedroom. This level also features an office & a large laundry/mud room.Outside is a poured patio under the deck & a basketball court w/ large yard leading to the creek. Smart house features!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $299,900
