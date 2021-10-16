3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $324,900

Walk in through the front door to a beautiful open great room with plenty of natural light and double doors leading to the deck. To your left is the master bedroom and private bath with a large walk-in shower. Off of the great room is a large kitchen with granite counter tops and a breakfast area. Kitchen has a large pantry with deep shelves. Down the hall from the kitchen is a half bath and a separate laundry room and a side entry door. Upstairs you find 2 bedrooms and a full bath. All bedrooms have walk in closets and plenty of storage space. The basement has not been finished but has been roughed in for a bathroom. Finish the basement anyway you like and have additional 1670 sqft of living space. Basement has double doors leading outside to the patio where you find a huge private backyard. Home is equipped with a ring doorbell and xfinty home security sensors on main level doors, windows and basement door and windows. Hot tub on patio may convey if buyer want