3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $329,900

One of the very few new construction homes available for sale in Amherst with county water hook-up. Lamont Cir is convenient to Lynchburg and nearly on a dead-end cul-de-sac with no through traffic. The main entryway has a large front porch that comes into the open floor plan and a large kitchen with an island. Off the attached garage is a laundry room and space for a locker system storage area for the family to use as a dropzone. Off that area is a separate laundry area offering plenty of space for storage. The large owner suite has a walk-in closet along with its own en-suite that features a double vanity and walk-in tile shower. The Guest rooms are spacious and share a bath on the hall.