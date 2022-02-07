One of the very few new construction homes available for sale in Amherst with county water hook-up. Lamont Cir is convenient to Lynchburg and nearly on a dead-end cul-de-sac with no through traffic. The main entryway has a large front porch that comes into the open floor plan and a large kitchen with an island. Off the attached garage is a laundry room and space for a locker system storage area for the family to use as a dropzone. Off that area is a separate laundry area offering plenty of space for storage. The large owner suite has a walk-in closet along with its own en-suite that features a double vanity and walk-in tile shower. The Guest rooms are spacious and share a bath on the hall.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $329,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two felony charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer against a Madison Heights man will proceed to an Amherst County jury, a ju…
There were all sorts of heroic stories floating around Saturday.
Calvin E. Robertson Jr., 90, and Gloria Robertson, 88, died after the Thursday morning incident, police said.
Old Elkton Farm in Bedford County is now protected by a conservation easement from the Central Virginia Land Conservancy.
Two people were arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a shooting Friday in Bedford County, the county sheriff’s office said.
The college, located south of Harrisonburg, tweeted at 1:24 p.m., announcing the report of an active shooter. Minutes later the college tweeted "This is not a test. More info to follow."
Campbell County’s Virginia Cooperative Extension office is finding new ways to offer fresh produce grown in the county straight to area reside…
Mike Patterson said he and his wife have always had a special place in their hearts for Nelson County.
The recent surge in COVID-19 patients from the omicron variant seems to have reached its peak in the Lynchburg region, prompting Centra to ame…
Golf Park Coffee Co. is opening a second location this spring at the Farm Basket.