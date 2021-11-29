Beautiful home in a quiet neighborhood with peaceful lake views. Entering the property you will appreciate the asphalt driveway with plenty of parking leading to a 2 car garage. The main level of the home has lots of space including a main level master suite with views of the lake. The main level also has a formal living room, dining room, great room, kitchen and a full bathroom. The second floor provides two additional bedrooms with a fourth room that can be used as a bedroom. The basement has a full bathroom that needs to be completed. The large open basement provides plenty of place to expand finished square feet.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $399,900
