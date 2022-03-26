3 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $404,900

Open House this Saturday from 2PM to 5PM. This MUST SEE custom built home in the Heart of Amherst County on over an acre and half of land has it all!! Main Level living at its best: spacious open floor plan featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, vaulted ceilings throughout the living area, dining area and kitchen, main level laundry, quiet Cul De Sac setting. This Kitchen is a Cook's dream: 2 pantries, soft close cabinets with built-ins, granite countertops and plenty of counter space. This Split Bedroom concept has a large master suite with vaulted ceilings as well as a large walk in closet. Finished basement with family room/den, office and large laundry room (choose your laundry location based on your family's needs). Oversized 2 car attached garage with plenty of space for storage and pull down attic access. Spend evenings on the back deck, walking the trails in the wooded area behind your home, or playing in the flat yard with your 2 and 4 legged family members.