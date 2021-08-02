Great starter home or investment opportunity! Located on a private lot with a gently sloping yard. You will be able to enjoy the calm sounds of nature from the large side deck. Inside, this brick home features large, updated, windows and ample natural light. With 3 bedrooms and a full, unfinished, basement there is plenty of space to spread out. Hot water heater replaced in 2015, new stove in 2018. A little TLC and this home could provide the perfect rural retreat at an amazing price.
3 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $129,900
