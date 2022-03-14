3 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $130,000

Looking for privacy? Look no further! This quaint home is tucked away with the National Forest in it's back yard! Infinisky Internet is available to make working from home a breeze! The home provides main level living with many updates including laminate wood floors throughout, new paint, a walk in soaking tub, and a beautiful kitchen. You will enjoy relaxing outside on the large covered back deck with a large concrete patio for cookouts or cleaning game after your favorite hunt. The low utility bills this home offers is another bonus. Solar panels on the roof keep the power bills around an estimated $35 a month! Never be left without power as the house has a newer GENERAC generator to run the entire home. The property also has a spacious building for a workshop and storage.