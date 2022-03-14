Looking for privacy? Look no further! This quaint home is tucked away with the National Forest in it's back yard! Infinisky Internet is available to make working from home a breeze! The home provides main level living with many updates including laminate wood floors throughout, new paint, a walk in soaking tub, and a beautiful kitchen. You will enjoy relaxing outside on the large covered back deck with a large concrete patio for cookouts or cleaning game after your favorite hunt. The low utility bills this home offers is another bonus. Solar panels on the roof keep the power bills around an estimated $35 a month! Never be left without power as the house has a newer GENERAC generator to run the entire home. The property also has a spacious building for a workshop and storage.
3 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $130,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The family moved to the Charlottesville area so her father could work for the UVA football team.
RUSTBURG — In what both a prosecutor and a judge described as the worst first-degree murder case they’ve seen, a Lynchburg man who shot his gi…
Cava, a Mediterranean fast casual restaurant chain, is opening soon in the former Zoë's Kitchen location.
For her 16th birthday in 1973, Donna Henderson received a brand new yellow Ford Mustang convertible from her father. History repeated itself on her 65th birthday on Feb. 28 when her old brother, Steve Martin, presented her with the fully restored vehicle at his Amherst body shop.
A new archery business is opening next month in Amherst County.
After reviewing 11 challenged books found in certain school libraries in the Bedford County Public Schools system following a request to do so by the Bedford County school board in light of some parents raising concerns over the content of certain titles last November, BCPS administrators and book review committees made the decision not to remove any of the challenged titles from school libraries.
As he approaches one year being in business, Rhontae Harris, owner of Sneak Diss in Lynchburg, talks about his entrepreneurial journey and the ups and downs of the sneaker market.
Hand Up Lodge, an emergency shelter located at 618 5th St., is set to close March 25.
After more than seven hours deliberating Friday, a jury deadlocked on a murder charge and a firearm charge against a Lynchburg teenager accuse…
Randolph College announced its new president Tuesday: Sue Ott Rowlands, a professor of theatre arts in the School of the Arts at Northern Kent…