3 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $259,900

All main level living home with an attached 2 car garage! This home is located in a great subdivision with surrounding mountain views of high peak. Located minutes from the 29 bypass making this property easily accessible to Charlottesville or Lynchburg. Featuring an unbeatable layout, fenced in back yard, mountainviews, 2 car garage, and a newly paved driveway. Wonderful home!

