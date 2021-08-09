3 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $279,900

This one owner custom built home has gorgeous front facing mountain views in a private 8.65 acre setting. The open design has all public spaces (kitchen, dining room, great room, etc.) visible when you enter the front door. A fabulous home office with built in desk, cabinets and shelves is perfect for the remote worker. The private master suite flows to a shaded newly refinished deck. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath complete level one. The unfinished basement with half bath has huge potential for increased finished space in the future. Attached one car garage.