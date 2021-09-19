 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $375,000

This custom built one owner home is nestled in a wooded 5.14 acre private sanctuary. The welcoming 56 foot front porch leads to an openly designed public space with vaulted ceiling that encompasses a large great room, kitchen, dining room and 30 foot sunroom. Abundant windows invite enjoyment of the beautiful outdoor space. Luxurious master suite and sunroom flow to a rear deck. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath complete level one. Over 2,400 finished square feet of main level living. A 31 x 13 family room below grade is perfect for billiards, ping pong or a home theatre. Below Grade laundry closet has washer/dryer that were new in 2020. Oversized two car garage, workshop and detached 14 x 10 storage building. New well was installed in July 2021. Roof installation in 2010. New heat pump in 2018. This home has been immaculately maintained with pride by the owner. It is truly move in ready.

