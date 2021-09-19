This custom built one owner home is nestled in a wooded 5.14 acre private sanctuary. The welcoming 56 foot front porch leads to an openly designed public space with vaulted ceiling that encompasses a large great room, kitchen, dining room and 30 foot sunroom. Abundant windows invite enjoyment of the beautiful outdoor space. Luxurious master suite and sunroom flow to a rear deck. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath complete level one. Over 2,400 finished square feet of main level living. A 31 x 13 family room below grade is perfect for billiards, ping pong or a home theatre. Below Grade laundry closet has washer/dryer that were new in 2020. Oversized two car garage, workshop and detached 14 x 10 storage building. New well was installed in July 2021. Roof installation in 2010. New heat pump in 2018. This home has been immaculately maintained with pride by the owner. It is truly move in ready.
3 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
To help keep emergency room care up to speed, keep classrooms running and keep parents at work, the plea from Lynchburg leaders on Wednesday was the same: Get vaccinated and wear a mask.
Lynchburg is now seeing a new all-time high of daily new COVID-19 cases that continues to surpass last year’s numbers.
Four people have been indicted on murder and additional related charges in Appomattox County in connection with the death of a Boonsboro man l…
Mission BBQ this week confirmed via social media its intent to open in 2022 but offered no further details.
Inside the garage of the firehouse, a 1956 pumper and ladder combination fire truck from Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department is the newest addit…
A portion of the former Bunker Hill Foods plant at 3678 Moneta Road in Bedford County will become the site of operation for WexcoUSA, a company that produces bimetallic cylinders for various industries. The company projects to hire about 20 workers over the next few years.
Beauty Bar is slated to open downtown in early October
An Evington man was sentenced on Tuesday to six months in jail for driving while intoxicated around the time when his truck crashed two years ago, killing his son.
- Updated
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles couple who were convicted of helping steal $18 million in COVID-19 relief funds are on the lam after cutting off their ankle monitors, the FBI said.
A former Lynchburg schoolteacher and coach was sentenced Wednesday to a year and a half in prison for breaking into his neighbors’ residence a…