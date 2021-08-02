 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $450,000

Perched high on Tobacco Row Mountain with spectacular views from the screened porch, deck, every rear window & the wall of Anderson doors in the expansive great room. Open floor plan features expansive gathering room w/vaulted ceiling, dining, upgraded custom kitchen w/Moen faucet, Kohler farm sink, Cherry Cabinets & Generous High Top Island w/bar seating, Stainless Fridge, Double Oven/Range, Microwave & Dishwasher. Attractive & Durable Hand-Scraped wide oak floors & tile throughout main level. Relax & enjoy the expansive views on the 28x10 screened porch w/view enhancing screen & cable rail system & adjoining 20x10 deck. Entertain on the Terrace level Family Room w/kitchen, Office, Bath & plenty of storage. Main level laundry, Whole House Vac, 25x24 Attached Garage, Generator panel & plug-in, Detached 32x30 Garage/Workshop w/14' ceiling, 10' insulated doors + 200 Amp service. All this on 31+ Acres w/Stream & Garden Spot. Incredible Views & Privacy!

