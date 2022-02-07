 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $69,900

5 Acres and 3 Bedrooms! Split bedroom floor plan with Large Master Suite! The master suite has a large master bedroom with a walk in closet. The master bathroom features a big soaking tub & shower. The other 2 bedrooms and another full bath are on the other side of the house providing privacy. This full bathroom features new tile in the shower! The kitchen has a beautiful new tile backsplash as well. And the living room features a built-in wood stove. Just want to use the wood stove on occasion? Don't worry, the house has a heat pump too! Out back you'll find a nice deck overlooking your backyard with a fenced area, perfect for kids or pets. The brown shed is included too! Out front you have another deck, perfect to relax on after a long day. Never worry about losing power, as the house comes with a whole house generator, powered by a large propane tank. This single wide is built on a permanent foundation, so it's built to last!

