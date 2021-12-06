Charming home ready for new owners. This adorable ranch would be a great starter home or perfect for investors. This home features convenience to Rt 29 and Rt 24. Large front yard and fenced-in back yard great for outdoor activities, kids or pets. Enjoy the closeness to the city but with county taxes. Schedule your showing today and make this house your home. Equal Opportunity Housing. Licensed in Virginia.
3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $135,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
DJ Best lay in a hospital bed and listened as a doctor told him jarring news: The only way we can help is to place you on a ventilator.
Virginia State Police identified human remains found in early October in the town of Amherst as Helena S. Poe, 44, of Amherst.
The Lynchburg Regional Airport is seeing a successful recovery this year from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and is working clos…
Lynchburg police have charged a man with robbery and malicious wounding in connection to a shooting early Monday morning.
The selections for all 41 bowls will be finalized four days from now during college football’s version of Selection Sunday. There have been so…
BEDFORD — The Virginia National Guard’s Lynchburg-based 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team was deploye…
Pints O’ Plenty, a beer shop, will close on Christmas Eve but will be reincarnated into Apocalypse Cidery and Winery, which will open in the spring.
Three people were arrested in connection with a shooting last month at the Walmart on Wards Road, police said Thursday.
- Updated
Just like it has all season, LCA put on a clinic against visiting Abingdon. Smothering defense. A humming offensive machine. Speed and more speed.
- Updated
Jonathan Pennix possesses blazing speed and has received multiple Division 1 offers. He's a big reason Appomattox is back in the state semifinals and seeking its sixth state crown in seven years.