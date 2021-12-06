 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $135,000

Charming home ready for new owners. This adorable ranch would be a great starter home or perfect for investors. This home features convenience to Rt 29 and Rt 24. Large front yard and fenced-in back yard great for outdoor activities, kids or pets. Enjoy the closeness to the city but with county taxes. Schedule your showing today and make this house your home. Equal Opportunity Housing. Licensed in Virginia.

