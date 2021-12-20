3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $159,900

The Privacy of the Country- This home offers main level living on 3 acres, just a few minutes from town. A spacious living room with a gas fireplace and built-ins is a perfect place for relaxing with friends and family. The Kitchen offers premium cabinet space, an eat in Island, excellent counter space, and all appliances. A formal dining room is perfect for those special occasions and a main level laundry room is conveniently located just off the Kitchen with access to the back deck. The Master bedroom is large and offers additional space for either a study/nursery. The en suite has both a soaking tub as well as a shower, double sinks, and cabinet space. Two guest bedrooms and a full bath are on the other side of the main level for added privacy. The deck is great for cookouts and entertaining and overlooks the back of the property. A Barn (currently used for chickens) offers the opportunity to have a hobby farm. Plenty of room for a garden with some fencing already in place.