3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $174,900

You talk about location and this home has it! Less than 10 minutes to LU and 460. Just truly immaculate!! Recent renovations include new plumbing, carpet, updated 1/2 bath, and new refrigerator. Home has some bamboo wood flooring. Home has a nest smart thermostat and a keyless side entry door. The large covered deck overlooks fenced back yard and fire pit. The living room has fireplace with gas logs. Campbell County schools. Look today, it will be gone tomorrow!!