3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $189,900

Main Level Living at it's best! Perfect Location, Campbell County Taxes but within minutes of Lynchburg. This home features 3 bedrooms, large living area, spacious eat in kitchen with upgraded cabinets and new hardwood flooring throughout the home. Freshly painted and ready for new owners. Full Unfinished basement with room for expansion, create your own game room, workout area, and so much more. Call Today to schedule your own private showing.