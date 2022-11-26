Brand new 2022 1790 sq ft 3 bed 2 bath Clayton Hercules home. All Stainless Appliances. The seller has access to lenders that can offer traditional finance because this home is on a permanent foundation. It is on county water and sewer. The home is not completely finished but can be shown. The following items still remain to be completed. Heat Pump Install, Install Under ground electricity,Install,Prep and seed back yard (after electricity),missing kitchen drawer (on order),damaged front of the refrigerator will be replaced.
3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $210,000
