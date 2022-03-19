3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $273,900

Come see this wonderful new build! Estimated to finish construction in approximately 90 days (end of May/beginning of June 2022), this property boasts one level living with an awesome open floor plan. The kitchen has an island with a sink, the living room has a gas fireplace, the master bath has a tile shower, ad the front porch/rear patio are stamped concrete. Did I mention that LUXURY vinyl plank will be a part of the place you may be lucky enough to call home?