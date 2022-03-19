 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $273,900

3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $273,900

Come see this wonderful new build! Estimated to finish construction in approximately 90 days (end of May/beginning of June 2022), this property boasts one level living with an awesome open floor plan. The kitchen has an island with a sink, the living room has a gas fireplace, the master bath has a tile shower, ad the front porch/rear patio are stamped concrete. Did I mention that LUXURY vinyl plank will be a part of the place you may be lucky enough to call home?

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

After review, Bedford County schools will not remove challenged books from school libraries

After review, Bedford County schools will not remove challenged books from school libraries

After reviewing 11 challenged books found in certain school libraries in the Bedford County Public Schools system following a request to do so by the Bedford County school board in light of some parents raising concerns over the content of certain titles last November, BCPS administrators and book review committees made the decision not to remove any of the challenged titles from school libraries.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert