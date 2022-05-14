3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $274,900

Come see this wonderful new build! Estimated to finish construction in approximately 90 days (end of May/beginning of June 2022), this property boasts one level living with an awesome open floor plan. The kitchen island has a built in sink, the living room has a shiplap/rock gas fireplace, the dining room has a judge's panel trim package, along with highend trim throughout the house, the master bath has a tile shower, and the front porch/rear patio are stamped concrete. Did I mention the LUXURY vinyl plank will be a part of the place, as well as 20,000 in extras! This could be your home!