 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $274,900

3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $274,900

Come see this wonderful new build! Estimated to finish construction in approximately 90 days (end of May/beginning of June 2022), this property boasts one level living with an awesome open floor plan. The kitchen island has a built in sink, the living room has a shiplap/rock gas fireplace, the dining room has a judge's panel trim package, along with highend trim throughout the house, the master bath has a tile shower, and the front porch/rear patio are stamped concrete. Did I mention the LUXURY vinyl plank will be a part of the place, as well as 20,000 in extras! This could be your home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Heritage, Altavista hold spring signing ceremonies

Heritage, Altavista hold spring signing ceremonies

Deuce Crawford signed his national letter of intent to run at Appalachian State in a signing ceremony that featured four other Heritage athletes. Two Altavista athletes also officially committed to in-state, Division III schools. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert