Welcome to Allure. Beautiful Modern Townhomes within minutes of Liberty University. LVP throughout, master bath ceramic shower, large kitchen area with white cabinets and quartz tops. Call agent for more information. Comcast internet provider. Under construction to be completed June 2023.
3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $275,900
