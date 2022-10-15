 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $279,900

Come see this wonderful new build! This property boasts one level living with an awesome open floor plan. The kitchen island has a built in sink, the living room has a shiplap/rock gas fireplace, the dining room has a judge's panel trim package, along with highend trim throughout the house, the master bath has a tile shower, and the front porch/rear patio are stamped concrete. This could be your home!

