3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $282,900

Awesome, great curb appeal, two story with full basement, Open floor plan for entertaining, phenomenal kitchen, front porch and rear porch, huge lot to play in, walk in closet, tile wall shower in master bedroom, Custom cabinets, pantry in kitchen, huge bar/island in kitchen, carpet upstairs in bedrooms, steps, and LVP everywhere else.

