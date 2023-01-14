 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $285,900

Welcome to Allure. Beautiful Modern Townhomes within minutes of Liberty University. LVP throughout, master bath ceramic shower, large kitchen area with white cabinets and quartz tops. Ready for move in February 2023. Call agent for more information.

