3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $299,900

This property is perfect for a car enthusiast. There are multiple outbuildings including a cinderblock three bay garage that has a paint booth. There is also a mobile office trailer that would be a great office and help with starting a business or just to keep personal records. The other two detached garages create the potential space for up to eight garage bays. When you come in off the rear you have a large deck for entertaining or grilling and flows straight into the kitchen that has brand new granite along with SS appliances. Throughout the whole home is LVP flooring along with a new heat pump for the main level. Also on the main level is a full bath with laundry hooks and a bedroom allowing for main level living. Upstairs are two more bedrooms along with another full bath and a unique flat roof, great for entertaining. Don't miss all this sitting on five acres!