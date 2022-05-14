 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $304,900

3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $304,900

New Construction Build! Come check out this new, beautiful 3bed, 2bath house located just 10 minutes from Warsd Road and Liberty University. Welcoming open floor plan when you first enter. Master bed and bath with his & hers sinks and walkin clostets. Covered front porch and then extended deck in the rear of the house. Perect starter home in a great location!

