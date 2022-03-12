 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $314,900

Look forward to enjoying your new split-foyer home! With construction expected to be completed in June 2022, this 3 bedroom/2 bathroom split-foyer house is going to be AMAZING! Luxury vinyl plank & tile cover the floors to this open-floor plan home. There are vaulted ceilings, as well as a kitchen island. Leading up to the 561 sq ft,two-car garage (with a 16 foot garage door!) is a concrete driveway. Did I mention that it is VERY conveniently located between Lynchburg and Rustburg, while still staying in the lower tax range that Campbell County provides?

