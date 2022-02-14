LOCATION, LOCATION. Cute, well built home situated on 6 acres. Beautiful hardwood flooring in foyer, living room, formal dining room, master bedroom and hallway. Ceramic tile in main bathroom. Nice size kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Breezeway between kitchen and garage. Private setting with large yard containing a number of fruit trees. Paved drive. Basement is currently used for storage. Property is zoned Business-General Commercial with four lots total...home is built on two. The owner is willing to divide. This is an ideal location for multiple types of businesses. Less than 10 minutes from Liberty University and 5 minutes from the airport. Don't miss out on this great opportunity. Call for your private viewing today.
3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $319,000
