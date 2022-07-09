3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $329,500

Awesome new construction nestled on 1.87ac less than 5 miles from Liberty University. Kitchen will boast upgraded shaker style custom cabinets with soft close drawers and granite countertops. Black faucets and fixtures. Ceramic tile in baths with LVP throughout the rest of home. Full basement with rough in plumbing for full bath is perfect for further expansion. Relax on the covered front porch or on spacious rear deck overlooking the back yard. Very private location, yet convenient to everything!