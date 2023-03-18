Come see this awesome new construction. Located in Campbell County, but only ten minutes from Lynchburg and Liberty University. Open floorplan for entertaining, phenomenal kitchen, with custom cabinets, pantry and huge bar/island. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main level, with carpeted steps and upstairs bedrooms. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and a tile wall shower in master bath. Plenty of storage space with a full unfinished basement. House has both a front porch and a back deck, overlooking spacious lot.