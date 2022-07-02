Look forward to enjoying your new split-foyer home! With construction expected to be completed in June 2022, this 3 bedroom/2 bathroom split-foyer house is going to be AMAZING! Luxury vinyl plank & tile cover the floors to this open-floor plan home. There are vaulted ceilings, as well as a kitchen island. Leading up to the 561 sq ft,two-car garage (with a 16 foot garage door!) Did I mention that it is VERY conveniently located between Lynchburg and Rustburg, while still staying in the lower tax range that Campbell County provides?
3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $339,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Lynchburg facility of KDC/One, a global manufacturer of personal beauty and home care items, will close in about 18 months at the end of 2023.
A new downtown business, Day & Night, will open on Commerce Street before the end of summer and will offer brunch, lunch, dinner and late …
RUSTBURG — A Lynch Station man convicted of fatally shooting a man near Altavista and throwing his body in a pond was sentenced Wednesday to l…
Nelson supervisors' approval of budget with less school funding causes conflict at school board meeting
Tension between the Nelson County School Board and Board of Supervisors over a recent budget increase rollback led to a confrontation after a …
Lynchburg-based Craft Automotive Group announced it has agreed to sell its three vehicle dealerships to the Charlottesville-based Carter Myers…
Lynchburg City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to approve a permit for Liberty University that will allow the school to build a lighted 4,12…
The Lynchburg Police Department is in contact with state and federal law enforcement and has begun receiving tips after vandalism and property…
An Altavista woman died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Pittsylvania County before her car was hit by a train, police said.
At age 15, Amherst County Public Safety Director Sam Bryant responded to his first of countless emergency services calls, a motor vehicle cras…
A pedestrian was fatally struck Tuesday night in Amherst County, police said.