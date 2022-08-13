 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $349,000

3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $349,000

Charming new construction modern cottage on 1.66 acres in the Brookville School district! Enjoy the open living space on the main level with powder room! Kitchen boasting granite counters and ample space! Enjoy evenings from the patio, outdoor space at this home won't disappoint! On the second floor you will find a large master with adjoining full bath. Two additional bedrooms have a full hall bathroom! This home checks all the boxes and also has a one car garage! Proposed built similar to photos, call today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert