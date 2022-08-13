3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $349,000

Charming new construction modern cottage on 1.66 acres in the Brookville School district! Enjoy the open living space on the main level with powder room! Kitchen boasting granite counters and ample space! Enjoy evenings from the patio, outdoor space at this home won't disappoint! On the second floor you will find a large master with adjoining full bath. Two additional bedrooms have a full hall bathroom! This home checks all the boxes and also has a one car garage! Proposed built similar to photos, call today!