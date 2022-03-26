3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $369,900

Picturesque views of rolling meadows and gorgeous mountains from the Covered rear porch await you in this QUALITY New Construction by one of Lynchburg's Premier Builders! This home is currently well under construction and boasts over 1700 square feet of main level living. This 3-bedroom 2 bath home features stylish luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, granite kitchen, with a full kitchen appliance package, large master suite with tiled shower, soaking tub and double vanity sinks. Great room with fireplace, separate dining area, oversized garage and so much more! Don't wait, buy now and make selections!