Adorable vintage farmhouse on 21.44 acres just minutes from Liberty University. You'll love this adorable home, lots of remodeling, PLUS, property includes a massive barn ideal for wedding venue, detached garage, other buildings. MUST SEE virtual tour and floor plan! Come fall in love with the solitude, sunsets, and space to roam, ride ATV's, dirt bikes, and so much more. The country life yet so close to the city to enjoy shopping, downtown, and the airport. This home features a lovely flow for entertaining. Spend evenings on the rocking chair front porch sipping tea, and greet guests. Step inside to entertain in the living room with corner fireplace, enjoy dinner in the dining room prepared in the cozy white, bright kitchen. Sunroom ideal for a good book, or use as art studio or play room. Main level bedroom, full bath, plus utility room, 1/2 bath ideal for functional spaces. Second level features two large bedrooms, large full bath, lots of closet space. Fabulous retreat!
3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $374,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Lynchburg student was arrested Thursday after police found a handgun in a backpack, police said.
"A blessing in disguise': Nelson baseball coach back at helm after life-threatening infection, foot amputation last spring
LOVINGSTON — He played the sport for years. Then, after hanging up his catcher’s gear and bat, and spending about 10 years running an area you…
An Amherst woman was sentenced Monday to a year in jail after previously pleading guilty in Amherst Circuit Court to a driving while intoxicat…
"That final spot was taken away from me because of the NCAA's decision to let someone who is not a biological female swimmer compete," Gyorgy wrote.
Amanda C. Hester, who currently serves as Louisa County Public Schools’ assistant superintendent for instruction, was named Friday as Nelson C…
Bill Gillespie, who has spent the majority of his adult life living in Lynchburg, set the all-time world record in the equipped bench press in late January. It is a mark that lasted for 36 days.
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
Sci-Fi film teleports audiences to another dimension; Nelson County director fundraises to shoot his movie in county
When Nelson County native Sam Gorman told his non-filmmaking friends he was planning to shoot a science fiction feature film with a budget of …
UL formally acknowledged its presence on traditional Monacan land and announced a new scholarship for qualifying incoming students.
Malik Willis casually strolled into Liberty football’s spring practice Monday morning. He greeted several people with his customary, ‘Good mor…