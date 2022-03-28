3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $374,500

Adorable vintage farmhouse on 21.44 acres just minutes from Liberty University. You'll love this adorable home, lots of remodeling, PLUS, property includes a massive barn ideal for wedding venue, detached garage, other buildings. MUST SEE virtual tour and floor plan! Come fall in love with the solitude, sunsets, and space to roam, ride ATV's, dirt bikes, and so much more. The country life yet so close to the city to enjoy shopping, downtown, and the airport. This home features a lovely flow for entertaining. Spend evenings on the rocking chair front porch sipping tea, and greet guests. Step inside to entertain in the living room with corner fireplace, enjoy dinner in the dining room prepared in the cozy white, bright kitchen. Sunroom ideal for a good book, or use as art studio or play room. Main level bedroom, full bath, plus utility room, 1/2 bath ideal for functional spaces. Second level features two large bedrooms, large full bath, lots of closet space. Fabulous retreat!