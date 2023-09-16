Step inside this remarkable new construction home, and you'll find an open floor plan that seamlessly blends style and functionality. The heart of this home is a true masterpiece, boasting elegant shaker cabinets that provide ample storage and a timeless aesthetic. But it's the exquisite granite countertops that steal the show, offering both beauty and durability, making this kitchen a chef's dream and a focal point for gatherings. You'll love this split bedroom design. On one side, you'll discover the luxurious master suite, a private retreat where you can unwind and rejuvenate. On the opposite end, two additional bedrooms and full bath that provide comfortable living spaces for family or guests. This harmonious fusion of an open layout and meticulous finishes crafts an environment that is both modern and inviting. It's not just a house; it's a place to call home, a canvas upon which you can paint the story of your life. Welcome home! (Similar to photos above) [Owner/Agent]