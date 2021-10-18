Exceptionally Rare opportunity to own/build your very own Farm, or just enjoy so much wide open space with gorgeous Mountain Views. Not only Mtn views but almost like being there! This Exceptionally maintained home is move in ready for your family, or for anyone looking for life as one level living! The Open Family Room/Dining/Kitchen will offer everyone the opportunity spending time together and would also be ideal for entertaining. There was a room designed just for your home office or computer/game room too. You will love morning coffee on the Rocking Chair Front Porch watching the Deer peacefully grazing. The Garage was split to operate a business, offering that side as conditioned space. Your new home is centrally located convenient to Rustburg and Lynchburg and just a short drive to LU. Its hard to find land these days, much less land that lays so well and offering such a great home; it won't last long! Call today for your private tour.
3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $423,500
