3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $489,000

Beautiful family home in Campbell County, newly built in 2020. Ranch style home with main level living. Open floor plan with shiplap gas fireplace in the living room, which flows into the beautiful kitchen with a deck off the rear of the home. The spacious eat-in kitchen includes a pantry and stunning mountain views right from your kitchen sink. Two bedrooms off the living room that share a hall bathroom. The owner's suite includes a soaking tub and walk-in shower with a large closet. The finished basement provides an additional location for hosting with a living room that has a second fireplace and full bath. An additional room in the basement is currently set up as a hair salon, but could be converted to an additional bedroom. This home has a beautiful yard and front and back deck for relaxing. Also includes an attached 2 car garage and unfinished room in the basement for additional storage.