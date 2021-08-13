Great opportunity for a large family, two homes that have been attached, both homes share a commercial septic but have two wells, many updates, both homes are very spacious, large lot for garden space, conveniently located in the Brookville school districts, The first house is the house listed on the mls, there is also a smaller mother-in-law suite. Information on the mother-in-law suite is listed here. Living room 15 x 20, Kitchen 12 x 13, Din 10 x 15, Master Bedroom 19 x 24 with a walk in closet, huge master bath tile shower, Garage 20 x 26. This home has quartz kitchen tops, ceramic tile floor, murphy bed in the living room, heat pump, central, heated floor, gas hot water, gas logs, well- commercial septic for both homes, scuttel attic, garage pull down to attic, smaller home has beatiful wood ceiling and walls, great cabin style feel, this is two homes that have been attached by a porch/carport
3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $549,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“I have perfectly fit patients, not on any medications, working, not obese, not diabetic, and yet they’re on mechanical ventilators right now because of the COVID virus,” said Dr. Jeremy Hardison.
Police are looking for suspects after a Fort Avenue business was robbed.
- Updated
Though the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority still struggles to retain correctional staff, its administrator said an inmate barricade Tuesday…
The Greenhaus at Crisp is blooming quickly, preparing for an opening sometime in the next three weeks.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
The former treasurer of Timberlake Dixie Youth Baseball was sentenced Monday to just over a week in jail after pleading guilty to embezzling from it.
Martin, the Seminole District player of the year, was electric at the plate and nearly unhittable when he took the mound.
Masks are still optional in Campbell County Public Schools, but the Campbell County School Board said Monday it is awaiting guidance from its legal counsel following the updated guidance from the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Bigham had four perfect games, struck out 256 batters and finished with a 0.07 ERA (good for third all-time in the state) while helping Rustburg to a Class 3 state title.
Following several outbursts from members of the public, the Bedford County School Board momentarily paused its Thursday night meeting and removed the public from the meeting room.