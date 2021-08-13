3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $549,000

Great opportunity for a large family, two homes that have been attached, both homes share a commercial septic but have two wells, many updates, both homes are very spacious, large lot for garden space, conveniently located in the Brookville school districts, The first house is the house listed on the mls, there is also a smaller mother-in-law suite. Information on the mother-in-law suite is listed here. Living room 15 x 20, Kitchen 12 x 13, Din 10 x 15, Master Bedroom 19 x 24 with a walk in closet, huge master bath tile shower, Garage 20 x 26. This home has quartz kitchen tops, ceramic tile floor, murphy bed in the living room, heat pump, central, heated floor, gas hot water, gas logs, well- commercial septic for both homes, scuttel attic, garage pull down to attic, smaller home has beatiful wood ceiling and walls, great cabin style feel, this is two homes that have been attached by a porch/carport