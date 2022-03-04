3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $559,900

Great opportunity for a large single family, with a mother-in-law suite, both homes share a large (commercial style) septic but have two wells, many updates, both homes are very spacious, large lot for garden space, conveniently located in the Brookville school district. Information on the mother-in-law suite is listed here: Living room 15 x 20, Kitchen 12 x 13, Din 10 x 15, Master Bedroom 19 x 24 with a walk in closet, huge master bath tile shower, Garage 20 x 26. This home has quartz kitchen tops, ceramic tile floor, murphy bed in the living room, heat pump, central, heated floor, gas hot water, gas logs, well- commercial septic for both homes, scuttle attic, garage pull down to attic, smaller home has beautiful wood ceiling and walls, great cabin style feel, this is two homes that have been attached by a porch/carport