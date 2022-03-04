Great opportunity for a large single family, with a mother-in-law suite, both homes share a large (commercial style) septic but have two wells, many updates, both homes are very spacious, large lot for garden space, conveniently located in the Brookville school district. Information on the mother-in-law suite is listed here: Living room 15 x 20, Kitchen 12 x 13, Din 10 x 15, Master Bedroom 19 x 24 with a walk in closet, huge master bath tile shower, Garage 20 x 26. This home has quartz kitchen tops, ceramic tile floor, murphy bed in the living room, heat pump, central, heated floor, gas hot water, gas logs, well- commercial septic for both homes, scuttle attic, garage pull down to attic, smaller home has beautiful wood ceiling and walls, great cabin style feel, this is two homes that have been attached by a porch/carport
3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $559,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A new cafeteria-style Southern comfort food eatery is opening Friday in the Plaza shopping center.
A Pittsylvania County man convicted of two felony sex-related charges in an Amherst County case involving a minor was given a three-year sente…
Ukraine native Andrew Moroz, teaching and vision pastor at Lynchburg’s nondenominational Gospel Community Church, has followed developments out of his home nation with hope and anxiety.
When a Girl Scout sets out to earn her Silver Award, she must identify a need in her community to address for her community service project.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
It’s been nearly a week since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, and one University of Lynchburg professor is warning Central Virginia residents …
Champions are defined by how they handle pressure-cooker situations.
"This is a meet to remember."
Two felony charges were dropped on Feb. 24 in Amherst Circuit Court against a woman previously accused of giving a false statement on a consen…
“This would be big. This would be big for the program," Cedric Jones said “... It would be big for the city and for the area.”