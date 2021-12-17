3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $567,900

A privately located 2900 Sq. Ft. home, 19 mostly-wooded acres w/creek in Campbell Co. A solid-stained deck w/solar post caps for outdoor entertaining, 3 indoor ENTERTAINING areas: a DEN w/gas logs, Buck propane heater, new carpet, a LR w/rock FP & gas logs, and a FAMILY ROOM with rock FP on the terrace level. HW floors in DR, LR, foyer/hall, and 2 BR. The MBR w/new carpet, a walk-in closet & new bath fixtures. The hall bath is newly remodeled. Most all interior is freshly painted. New Ceiling fans. The terrace level has full bath w/whirlpool. 5 y.o. Carrier HVAC. Home is generator-wired. The 56x32 workshop/garage w/17x56 lean-to has a full bath, water heater and utility sink (a separate septic system serves this area). Workshop is Wi-Fi capable and has a hydraulic 2-post car lift, 200 amp electric box & two 11 ft rollup doors. New 28x28 building w/12 Ft ceiling and a 19x28 lean-to has supplies onsite for adding electric. Another outdoor area for cookouts also features firepit & Wi-Fi.