 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $94,900

3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $94,900

3 Bedroom Home in Rustburg - $94,900

Cute home located in Campbell County, approximately 20 min from Lynchburg. Nice country setting with large yard. Last year, vinyl plank flooring was installed in living room and the well pump, water heater, and roof were replaced.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert