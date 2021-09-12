 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Spout Spring - $140,000

This is a great opportunity for investors and developers! Featuring more than 10 acres of land situated on BOTH SIDES of the highway! Seller highly motivated. COMMERCIAL ZONING as well as RESIDENTIAL. Route 460 runs directly THROUGH the property, providing an opportunity for lots of road frontage on both sides of the highway. Property is being offered AS IS WHERE IS. Seller will make no repairs.

