 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Spout Spring - $249,900
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Spout Spring - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Spout Spring - $249,900

Welcome to 605 Beeks Lane! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is convenient to Lynchburg and Appomattox. Large level lot offers gorgeous mountain views. Open floor plan with updated kitchen which boasts large island, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Full basement is perfect for storage or additional living space

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert