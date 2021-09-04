Just like new! This fresh, lovely home is located on 1 acre at the end of the street. This split bedroom floor plan is loved because the master suite is to the right and the guest bedrooms and bath are to the left (offering more privacy). The open living, dining, and kitchen offers versatility, convenience perfect for friends and family. Beautiful flooring and fireplace complement this modern home! The master suite is spacious with private bathroom and walk in closet. The basement is refreshing...it is huge, bright, high ceiling, plumbed for bathroom just waiting to be finished. Why not double your square footage and value by finishing this space. Level yard for garden and play area.
3 Bedroom Home in Spout Spring - $269,900
