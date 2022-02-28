3 Bedroom Home in Spout Spring - $310,000

This home is in a great location in Sprout Spring, VA., between Appomattox and Lynchburg. It features an open area with large living room with cathedral ceiling, kitchen and dining room area, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry area on main floor and unfinished walk-out basement. Woods surround the home on 3.4 acres. Enjoy the view from the deck or patio. Selling "As Is". There is also a 16 x 24 metal garage with electricity. A very quiet neighborhood says the seller.