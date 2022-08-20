Like New Home! Spacious open floor plan. The beautiful kitchen has a center island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, farm sink, pantry. Easy one level living. Vinyl Plank flooring throughout. Ceramic tile, bath flooring. The Primary Bedroom with full bath/walk-in shower, is split from the other two bedrooms. Full unfinished basement that can be finished off for even more future living space. Access the large concrete patio and your private backyard through sliding doors off of the dining area and living room. A great place to enjoy entertaining with your family and friends! Enjoy the rocking chair front porch with your morning coffee! A nice country setting, but convenient to Lynchburg and Appomattox. You won't want to miss this one. Call today for your private tour!
3 Bedroom Home in Spout Spring - $310,000
