View in 3-D! Beautiful move-in ready, 3 bedroom 2 full bath home on 2 acres, with walk-out basement, with zero down financing available! Quiet peaceful setting on 2.2 ACRES. Beautiful like-new home built in 2019. Rocking-chair wrap around front porch, as well as a private back deck for cooking out and entertaining. Convenient one-level living. Open layout. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, plenty of cabinets, and bright open eating area for holidays and game nights. 3 spacious main level bedrooms. Fabulous primary bedroom with cathedral ceiling and private bath. Ultra-convenient main level laundry. Full unfinished walk-out basement offers an amazing opportunity to finish off an added 1,400+ square feet on the lower level as a future game room, extra bedroom, or terrace level apartment or AirBnb. CONVENIENTLY located 20 minutes from Liberty University. Don't miss this one! --- View the MATTERPORT 3-D TOUR Here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8x63NDhnFM7