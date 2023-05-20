The perfect location, the perfect home and setting! If you are looking for a home that offers everything, this is it. Huge rocking chair front porch, hardwood flooring, cathedral ceilings and large open floor plan. Make this home a must! Setting on your back porch you can watch your fields. Would you like a mini farm? This is it! Small private setting pond on the backside of property to enjoy! All of this 5 minutes to Appomattox and 15 minutes to Lynchburg! This is truly a must see
3 Bedroom Home in Spout Spring - $449,900
