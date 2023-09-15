Beautiful established farm with a nice brick ranch set up for cattle, horses and hogs. This property includes 30' x 60' - 7 stall horse barn with water & electricity, 40' x 50' shop with concrete floor and water/electricity, 5 strand bob wire fencing, cross fenced, creek on back side of property, multiple concrete pads with electricity ran to those locations, 220V exterior plug on concrete pad beside house for hot tub, solar powered electric gate at entrance of property and so much more!
3 Bedroom Home in SPOUT SPRING - $599,900
