4 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $144,000

Investors and Flippers this is your chance to own a piece of property in the Town of Amherst! Not only is the property in a prime location, but it is priced well below Assessment. The home is currently being used as a rental, but is zoned Commercial/Industrial with Town water and sewer, street parking, great sidewalks and designated bike lanes. The possibilities are many and are ideal for your future business, residential or multi-family use. Seller would consider demolition of the Home with acceptable Offer and successful Settlement.