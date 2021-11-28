4 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $249,900

Front Porch Rocking, Small Town Living; all with gorgeous views and a short walk to everything you need. Your new home has been meticulously maintained and it shows. There is so much potential here; By turning the formal Dining Room to a sitting room for the adjacent Bed and Bathroom and you just created a 2nd Owners Sweet. There is a loft upstairs that can be used as a 5th Bedroom too. With more than 2 miles of sidewalks to walk, and a biking Lane, the Town of Amherst is a wonderful place to raise a family and/or slow down a little if Retirement is the next steps. Fast Food, Groceries, Gas/Conv. Markets and even a Brewery are all within walking distance. Just 20 minutes to Lynchburg & LU. Call for your private tour today; will not last long!