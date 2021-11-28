Front Porch Rocking, Small Town Living; all with gorgeous views and a short walk to everything you need. Your new home has been meticulously maintained and it shows. There is so much potential here; By turning the formal Dining Room to a sitting room for the adjacent Bed and Bathroom and you just created a 2nd Owners Sweet. There is a loft upstairs that can be used as a 5th Bedroom too. With more than 2 miles of sidewalks to walk, and a biking Lane, the Town of Amherst is a wonderful place to raise a family and/or slow down a little if Retirement is the next steps. Fast Food, Groceries, Gas/Conv. Markets and even a Brewery are all within walking distance. Just 20 minutes to Lynchburg & LU. Call for your private tour today; will not last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $249,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Gretna man was shot and killed while attempting to attack his estranged wife in her Forest home Friday evening, according to the Bedford Cou…
New townhomes at the corner of Court and 5th Street show off a little bit of modern and a little bit of Atlanta design amidst Lynchburg’s hist…
Another Liberty University student who said her reports of being raped by another student last year were mismanaged and pushed under the rug h…
A new type of business has launched in the area now that state legislation allows adults 21 and older to possess small amounts of marijuana an…
Two Lynchburg-area airports will receive more than $7 million in direct grants as a result of the recently passed federal infrastructure bill,…
A Lynchburg family now has assurance that their daughter will get care from state providers that aligns with her religious beliefs after officials signed a settlement this month in their lawsuit.
A Lynchburg man was found guilty Monday of hitting and killing a pedestrian last year while driving drunk.
Davis Lane threw for 154 yards, rushed for 50 more and accounted for three touchdowns as the Bulldogs claimed the Region 3C championship for the second straight season.
The two Seminole District foes meet at 7:30 Friday night at Stinger Stadium.
- Updated
Collin Slagle couldn't wait to become a Raider one day.